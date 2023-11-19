Crack An Avocado Like An Egg For Easy Guacamole

Opening an avocado sans a knife sounds like an impossible task, but it turns out that you can actually crack one open just like an egg the next time you want to make your favorite crave-worthy guacamole. This technique has been making its rounds on TikTok and is worth a try. Simply apply pressure to the outside skin, twist the two sides apart, and then squeeze out the flesh. The fruit and pit inside free themselves from that dark green to almost black peel and plop right into a bowl, ready to be mashed into guac perfection.

Perform this task in front of guests and they will be astounded by what seems like magic. Of course, this trick is not going to work on just any avocado. Those rock-hard fruits that aren't ripe might hurt your hand if you try this hack on them. In the words of the fairy tale Goldilocks, you need an avocado that is just right — ripe and soft. These gems are the ones you've had setting out on the countertop for a few days.