Christmas Mojitos Are A Creamier Take On The Classic Drink

Bite-sized appetizers and sparkling decorations are great and all, but the real star of a Christmas party is often the holiday drinks that breathe life into all the casual small talk. For those who love something classic and timeless that's good for any occasion, a mojito might just be the perfect choice. And don't worry about it not being festive enough.

Give the ingredients a coconut tweak and you've got a marvelous cocktail overflowing with the holiday spirit. A mix of rum, lime juice, sugar, soda, and mint, the typical mojito is a summer ballad with refreshingly bright and citrusy notes. It may not seem like much, but swapping out the rum and soda for coconut rum and coconut milk is all it takes to infuse this classic drink with Christmas's joyful essence.

These substitutes offer a delicate creaminess that turns the usual fizzy feel into a velvety smooth cascade of flavors. Tropical in nature, they evoke a sunshiney vibrancy that chases away those winter blues with every sip. This creamy base perfectly intertwines with the lime's tangy zest and the mint's herbaceous aroma, giving you the mojito's classic elegance with an extra sweet touch to capture that holiday festivity.