What Is Baked Milk And What Does It Taste Like?

Since humans discovered they could consume the milk of the animals they domesticate, it has become a key source of sustenance, nutrition, and culinary creativity. Cultures around the world have come up with numerous adaptations of milk to create the vast array of delicious dairy products we have today. While dairy sections in the U.S. contain butter, cheese, milk, and yogurt, baked milk is a ubiquitous staple in Russia and former Soviet countries.

Known as "ryazhenka" in Russian, baked milk is a fermented drink with a creamy consistency, tan hue, and caramelized flavor that's comparable to condensed milk. It can be baked in the oven or simmered on the stove at low temperatures for anywhere from 4 to 8 hours. Baking the milk thickens it and caramelizes its color and flavor. Once cooled, baked milk undergoes fermentation by adding a spoonful of sour cream, kefir, or buttermilk followed by another waiting period of 10 to 12 hours.

Despite the fermentation process, ryazhenka doesn't taste as sour as plain yogurt or kefir; it's mild and creamy with subtly sweet caramelized notes. However, its sourness depends on the type of fermented culture you add; kefir will impart a tart aftertaste, but not sour cream. Baked milk is an easy homemade recipe, but it's also sold as a bottled refrigerated product. Today, it's especially popular for children, with a creamy richness akin to yogurt drinks that makes it a comforting snack to enjoy with a thick slice of sweet bread.