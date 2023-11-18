A Seapea Fizz Is The French Cocktail Known For Its Green Color
Created by a legendary mixologist, the Seapea Fizz is a testament to creativity and innovation (with a little bit of celebrity thrown in). The initial sighting of the pale green cocktail dates back to the 1930s, when Frank Meier, an acclaimed and skilled bartender, presided over the bar at the Ritz in Paris, France. For fans of history, the Seapea Fizz bore the notation "Seapea 'C.P.'" in Meier's book, "The Artistry of Making Drinks," which led many to believe that it was specially created for Mr. Cole Porter, the famous lyrics and music composer.
This raises the intriguing possibility that Porter enjoyed this bespoke cocktail at the Ritz bar in Meier's company (we like to think so). Among other bubbly concoctions created at the Rtiz, the Seapea Fizz is a straightforward blend of sugar, lemon, and absinthe, shaken with ice, finished with soda water, and ideally served in a type of wine glass called a coupe. Perhaps not particularly suited to the preferences of today's modern drinkers, inventive bartenders frequently enhance this concoction by incorporating an egg white for a fuller texture.
Crafting a Seapea Fizz is not just about combining ingredients; it's something of an art form. Mixologists take pride in the precision required to balance the flavors and achieve that perfect shade of green. The cocktail is typically shaken with ice to achieve a refreshing chill and a frothy texture, making it an ideal companion for warm summer evenings or lively social gatherings.
Ingredients that paint the cocktail green
Part of the Seapea Fizz's allure lies in its presentation, as the cocktail showcases its mesmerizing green hue, which is due to the absinthe used in its creation. As you bring the Seapea Fizz to your lips, the initial visual intrigue transforms into a multi-sensory experience. The cocktail's aroma prepares the palate for the first sip, which goes down smoothly. The taste is a delightful interplay of the absinthe's complexity and the simple syrup's subtle sweetness.
The Seapea Fizz is a well-balanced cocktail that is both intriguing and accessible, making it a favorite among cocktail enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Its unique blend of ingredients, striking green color, and refreshing taste make it the perfect standout drink to have in hand at nights out on the town and at parties. Whether you're sipping it in an iconic bar like the Ritz or recreating the experience in the comfort of your own home, the Seapea Fizz is a celebration of craftsmanship and a toast to the artistry of mixology.
It's a relatively easy-to-make cocktail that is perfect for any occasion. For the home mixologist, Pernod absinthe might be the most easily found and readily available. Contemporary recipes also tend to incorporate an egg white in the cocktail, which enhances its taste and aesthetic, giving the drink the delightful light green quality of sea foam — a perfect allusion fitting of its storied name.