A Seapea Fizz Is The French Cocktail Known For Its Green Color

Created by a legendary mixologist, the Seapea Fizz is a testament to creativity and innovation (with a little bit of celebrity thrown in). The initial sighting of the pale green cocktail dates back to the 1930s, when Frank Meier, an acclaimed and skilled bartender, presided over the bar at the Ritz in Paris, France. For fans of history, the Seapea Fizz bore the notation "Seapea 'C.P.'" in Meier's book, "The Artistry of Making Drinks," which led many to believe that it was specially created for Mr. Cole Porter, the famous lyrics and music composer.

This raises the intriguing possibility that Porter enjoyed this bespoke cocktail at the Ritz bar in Meier's company (we like to think so). Among other bubbly concoctions created at the Rtiz, the Seapea Fizz is a straightforward blend of sugar, lemon, and absinthe, shaken with ice, finished with soda water, and ideally served in a type of wine glass called a coupe. Perhaps not particularly suited to the preferences of today's modern drinkers, inventive bartenders frequently enhance this concoction by incorporating an egg white for a fuller texture.

Crafting a Seapea Fizz is not just about combining ingredients; it's something of an art form. Mixologists take pride in the precision required to balance the flavors and achieve that perfect shade of green. The cocktail is typically shaken with ice to achieve a refreshing chill and a frothy texture, making it an ideal companion for warm summer evenings or lively social gatherings.