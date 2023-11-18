Why Marcus Samuelsson Thinks Peanuts Are The Most Versatile Ingredient - Exclusive

When Americans think of peanuts, we almost instinctively go to peanut butter, particularly the quintessential peanut butter and jelly sandwich. While peanut butter and jelly is delicious, peanuts have much more to offer. Chef Marcus Samuelsson recently partnered with the National Peanut Council and created a peanut-themed pop-up menu at his Marcus Bar & Grille restaurant in Atlanta. Everything contained the legume, right down to a PB&J old-fashioned. In an exclusive interview with Samuelsson we spoke about what made him want to take on this challenge and why he feels peanuts are the most versatile ingredient.

Samuelsson states, "It was a really interesting challenge ... but we had a lot of fun with it." He was inspired by how many different ways peanuts can be used, musing on their versatility, particularly the contrast between their extreme crunch and complete creaminess once made into nut butter. He also put thought into how best to utilize peanuts' high levels of protein and fat in his special menu.

One example the chef gives is the vegan peanut butter waffles made for the pop-up event. Initially, he and his team set out to use peanut butter as an interesting flavor element. But with some experimentation, they found this surprising fact: "Putting peanut into the waffle gives you a whole other texture too, that makes the waffle both crispier but also creamier in a way."