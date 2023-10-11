Marcus Samuelsson's New Restaurant Pop-Up Will Have A Retro Vibe - Exclusive Interview

You've taken some classic dishes and put your own twist on it. What was your inspiration for the combination of maple fried mushrooms and peanut butter waffle?

We take pride in making sure that vegetarian food doesn't feel secondary, that it makes a lot of sense and it's really delicious. Making vegan waffles and then treating the mushrooms almost like a chicken, so it's a play on chicken and waffles. It works well together. Putting peanut into the waffle gives you a whole other texture too, that makes the waffle both crispier but also creamier in a way.

How do you prepare the peanut butter waffle?

We use peanut butter as the base and the foundation, and mixing that with plant-based dairy, we create a vegan waffle. We're mixing that up with a flour and then adding in peanut butter into that so it gets that creamy texture ... and it gets really crispy.

For your fried chicken and waffles, do you have a secret to preparing the perfect fried chicken?

I like to use thigh or leg meat so you get a tastier chicken. The way we used it here — adding in the peanut butter into the waffle mixture — we tried that several times. That's something that, for example, we wouldn't have come to that without having this pop-up at the [Marcus Bar and Grille]. We started to think about how we can infuse the peanuts not just on top as a garnish, but into the batter. That makes the waffle crispier and creamier.

Post-pop-up, we're going to stay with that, because that's something that we learned about: the versatility of peanuts and how crunchy they get, but also how creamy they can make a butter. That's what we learned from that. We fry our chicken and then we make a honey butter with peanuts as well, so you get that heat and then you get that beautiful boiled peanut effect into the sauce, and that gives you that crunchiness and delicious flavor.