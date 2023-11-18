How To Melt Caramel For Perfectly Coated Apples

Caramel-dipped apples are a delightful and uncomplicated autumn tradition, perfect for enjoying on cool evenings or as a festive addition to gatherings. Making them could not be more simple, especially when you start with purchased soft caramel candies. Wrapped caramels just need to be warmed up with a little liquid to achieve a dippable texture for your crisp apples, and you can use your microwave, stovetop, or even a slow cooker.

What all three methods have in common is they need liquid to be added to the candy. This makes the job of melting the soft caramels easier and ensures that the caramel becomes fluid enough to coat the apples. Start with a single tablespoon for about 11 ounces of caramels. The liquid can be water, milk, or cream, or you could use something flavorful like espresso or orange juice to add a taste twist. Too much liquid will make the caramel too thin to stick well, so use a light hand. The type of caramel candy will alter the amount of water needed, too.