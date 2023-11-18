Slice And Stuff Tomatoes For An All-In-One Twist On The Caprese Salad

We love a good twist on a classic, and what recipe is easier to make your own than a caprese salad? A traditional version of this dish involves slices of tomatoes and mozzarella arranged on a plate with fresh basil, then sprinkled with olive oil, salt, and pepper. But as long as you have these basic ingredients in place, you can switch up how they're cut and presented to fit your taste buds — by using cherry tomatoes instead of heirloom, for example, or chopping your caprese salad. But to move this meal squarely from appetizer to entree territory, stuff your tomatoes with the remaining ingredients instead.

To do so, you'll first need to hollow out your fruits and scoop in your fillings. Then from there, you can either eat your dish raw or bake it. The latter will result in gooey melted mozzarella, while the former will preserve that bright, fresh quality that caprese salad is known for. Either way, transforming your dish this way will create an all-in-one meal that will let you taste every ingredient together in each bite. And as the juices seep out from the tomatoes, you can use some nice, crusty bread to mop them up.