Don't Toss Out Bread Crusts, Make French Toast Sticks Instead
In many households, bread crusts are the unsung heroes, frequently discarded or overlooked. Whether it's the end pieces of a loaf or the crusts that kids (and let's face it, some adults) meticulously trim off their sandwiches, these bits often end up in the bin. But here's a thought: Instead of tossing them out, why not repurpose them into something scrumptious like French toast sticks?
Using bread crusts to make French toast sticks is a smart way to reduce food waste. We're not only saving money but also contributing to a more sustainable way of living. It's a simple act with a meaningful impact. Moreover, preparing French toast sticks from bread crusts is quick and hassle-free, making them perfect for those mornings when time is of the essence or for a satisfying mid-day snack. These treats can also last for days when stored in an airtight container in the fridge. This means you can prepare a large batch and have ready-to-go meals for several days, saving even more time and effort throughout the week.
Additionally, for parents struggling to get their kids to eat their crusts, this is an excellent solution. Transforming the often-rejected bread crusts into something fun and tasty, like French toast sticks, can often make children more willing to eat them. It's a clever way to ensure they get all the nutritious benefits of the whole bread without the usual fuss.
How to make French toast sticks using bread crusts
The process is straightforward. Gather all those saved bread crusts — and don't worry if they're a bit dry; in fact, slightly stale bread works even better for French toast as it soaks up the egg mixture without getting too soggy. Whip up a simple custard mixture, which is essentially just eggs, milk, a touch of sugar, and a dash of vanilla for that classic French toast flavor.
Now, dip your bread crusts into this mixture, ensuring they're fully coated. The trick here is to let them soak just long enough to absorb the flavors without getting drenched. Then, heat a pan with a bit of butter or oil over medium heat. Place the soaked crusts in the pan and cook them until they're golden brown on all sides. This step not only cooks the egg but also gives the sticks the textural contrast of a crispy exterior and soft custardy interior.
When it comes to serving, French toast sticks beg to be dipped, making them a fun, interactive dish. Serve them with a variety of options: maple syrup, honey, yogurt, or even fruit purees for a tasty twist. This makes for a customizable eating experience while adding a playful element to your breakfast table. So the next time you find yourself about to toss those crusts, pause and consider giving them a second life as French toast sticks. It's a good choice for the planet, your wallet, and your taste buds.