Don't Toss Out Bread Crusts, Make French Toast Sticks Instead

In many households, bread crusts are the unsung heroes, frequently discarded or overlooked. Whether it's the end pieces of a loaf or the crusts that kids (and let's face it, some adults) meticulously trim off their sandwiches, these bits often end up in the bin. But here's a thought: Instead of tossing them out, why not repurpose them into something scrumptious like French toast sticks?

Using bread crusts to make French toast sticks is a smart way to reduce food waste. We're not only saving money but also contributing to a more sustainable way of living. It's a simple act with a meaningful impact. Moreover, preparing French toast sticks from bread crusts is quick and hassle-free, making them perfect for those mornings when time is of the essence or for a satisfying mid-day snack. These treats can also last for days when stored in an airtight container in the fridge. This means you can prepare a large batch and have ready-to-go meals for several days, saving even more time and effort throughout the week.

Additionally, for parents struggling to get their kids to eat their crusts, this is an excellent solution. Transforming the often-rejected bread crusts into something fun and tasty, like French toast sticks, can often make children more willing to eat them. It's a clever way to ensure they get all the nutritious benefits of the whole bread without the usual fuss.