Martha Stewart's Grits Feature An Unexpected Tomato Addition

Grits with tomato and cheese is not a new combo, but Martha Stewart takes this classic to a whole new level with the simple addition of topping it with broiled tomato slices. Grits are a type of cornmeal made from ground corn. At their most basic, they are transformed into a creamy, thick porridge with the simple addition of water. Their subtle and mild flavor makes them the perfect canvas for richer ingredients like milk, butter, cheese, tomatoes, and bacon which Stewart takes full advantage of with her take on this Southern staple.

Per her website, the domestic goddess uses cheddar and butter to create a velvety taste and texture with her grits. She fries up thick slices of diced bacon that she parcels out over individual portions of cheesy grits and then tops it with a broiled tomato. This is different from those tomato and grits recipes that call for the tomatoes to be mixed directly into the grits. Broiling the tomatoes will really bring out their sweetness and make them soft and a little sticky. They complement the cheesy grits and salty bacon, perfectly.