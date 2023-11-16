The Underrated Buttercream That Can Be Slathered On Almost Any Dessert

When it comes to adding satisfying sweet texture to desserts and baked goods, a thick slather of frosting can take even the simplest of recipes to new heights. Yet while classic vanilla buttercream and chocolate frostings can be easy dessert decorations, switching up usual recipes with pipings and swashes of white chocolate frosting can offer a satisfying edge for those willing to break out of culinary routine. While basic buttercream has its place, white chocolate buttercream can lend unique twists to cupcakes, cakes, and loaves of bread that call for a creamy decorative flair.

White chocolate delivers a flavor profile that provides luxurious sweetness while also offering an aesthetically neutral slate for bakers and pastry chefs to work with. Without cacao and the richness that standard chocolate frostings provide, white chocolate frosting recipes have room to step up to the plate and turn dials when it comes to building delicious desserts.