Why You Should Skip Canned Crab For Stuffed Flounder

When you make a decadent dish like flounder stuffed with crab meat, both seafood ingredients are equally important. For the crab, you might simply grab a canned option because it's easier to find and is typically more affordable. We definitely understand the logic, but we have a strong case for why you should skip canned crab when you're using it to stuff flounder. And don't worry, our solution doesn't involve picking the meat out of a whole crab.

"I like the crab that you buy in the seafood section in the containers, not the canned crab in the aisle of the store," says Stephanie Rapone, the Tasting Table recipe developer who created our original stuffed flounder recipe. These containers of crab will still be more affordable, and a lot less work, than buying fresh whole crabs.

Rapone talks about another perk, too, saying, "It is already cooked and picked from the crab for you, but doesn't go through the same preservation process as the crab in the aisle." In fact, because canned crab is usually full of preservatives, its color can turn blue, black, or gray if it's packed for a while, which does not look appealing when it's stuffed in fresh fish. It will also lack the slightly sweet flavor and buttery texture found in fresher crab meat.