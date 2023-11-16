Bacon-Wrapped Green Beans Are An Elevated Take On The Iconic Pair

Anything wrapped in bacon tastes better. An absolute flavor bomb, a strip of the salty and savory delight can transform even the dullest of ingredients — enter blanched green beans. Unlike crumbling bacon over beans, wrapping the long and skinny spears into savory little bundles delivers a definitive wow factor. Since our eyes are the first to eat, this visually stunning take on bacon and green beans gives the classic duo the makeover it rightfully deserves, and we couldn't be more thrilled.

Green beans tend to taste grassy and vegetal, with a delicate sweetness. Bacon is instead decadent and loaded with umami, boasting a subtle smokiness. While these ingredients couldn't seem more different, it's their varied profiles that make them an iconic pairing. Balancing one another on gustatory and textural levels, slightly softened beans bring a level of freshness, whereas crunchy bacon strips amp up richness. Naturally, it's only fair that these flavorful ingredients are presented in a way that showcases their greatness, which is why we're fans of bean bundles.

Crafting tasty little bundles requires a few steps, but the effort is worth it. Start by adding strips of bacon to a sheet pan, cooking just partially. In the meantime briefly boil and blanch your green beans. Once the bacon is out of the oven, place several beans at the end of a strip and roll until wrapped. Add the bean bundle to a pan (seam-side down), and roast until the bacon is crispy and the beans have caramelized slightly.