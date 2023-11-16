Why You Should Avoid Using Ham And Beef Pan Drippings For Gravy

A simple sauce of meat drippings, flour, and milk or cream, gravy is the ultimate savory topping for a plethora of dishes. Whether you prefer creamy country gravy over brown gravy or like it with toast rather than biscuits, one thing remains true — you should leave the ham and beef out of it.

Gravy's best quality is its umami-rich, meaty taste, and while both ham and beef meet these qualifications, they're not the best meats for the job. This is because ham is far too salty to make gravy given the way that it's typically treated and cured. While the meat's smoky, sweet flavor would be come through in the gravy, the flavor would be overwhelmed by salt. Beef, on the other hand, while it has a robust flavor, doesn't translate well to gravy because of how fatty it is. Rendered beef fat doesn't always taste as great, and using it for gravy may produce something that is a bit off. Instead, opt for different types of meat pan drippings to make your gravy.