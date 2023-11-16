Think Twice Before You Mix And Match Ingredients When Grilling Skewers

Grilled skewers are a straightforward concept: Various ingredients are threaded onto a stick, usually metal or wooden, and cooked over an open flame. The appeal is obvious ─ they're fun to make, easy to eat, and infinitely customizable. This customization, though, is where the potential pitfalls lie. The key lies in understanding how different ingredients interact under the heat of the grill. A common mistake many make is mixing ingredients with varying cooking times on the same skewer.

It's easy to be tempted by the thought of a colorful array of meats, vegetables, and fruits on a single stick. However, this picturesque vision can lead to practical cooking challenges. Take, for example, a combination of chicken, bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes. Chicken needs a longer grilling time to ensure it's thoroughly cooked and safe to eat. According to the FDA, it should only be removed from the grill when the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Vegetables like bell peppers can withstand longer cooking, but tomatoes will likely overcook and turn mushy before the chicken is properly done. This not only affects the texture but can also lead to unevenly cooked food, which is a health hazard, particularly with meats.