The Sugary Cereal Hack To Make An Extra-Tasty Pie Crust In No Time
While a flakey pie crust is hard to beat, it's arguably one of the hardest and most tedious dessert foundations to execute. You may have your fair share of premade pie crusts to choose from, but you could skip a trip to the grocery store altogether and opt to make an easy yet extra-tasty pie crust from scratch. All you need is a box of cereal, an oven, and an imagination.
The sugary cereal hack to make a delicious, fool-proof pie crust follows the same methodology as the more well-known, simple graham cracker crust. You can use your favorite sugary cereal instead of graham crackers, blitzing them in a food processor or pounding them with a rolling pin until you achieve a finely ground crumb. If you're using a sugary cereal, you won't need to add extra sugar — just mix the ground cereal with melted butter and pour the mixture into a pie mold.
Once you've gently patted and spread the mixture across the bottom and up the sides of the pie mold, and voila, you have a delicious pie crust! If you're making a bakeless filling, the pie crust will need a few minutes in the oven to set and another few minutes to cool before spooning in the filling. However, you can set the crust in the fridge instead of prebaking it if you're going to bake the filling.
Cereal pie crust and filling ideas
There are tons of sugary cereals on the shelves, giving you a world of possibilities for your pie crusts and the creative freedom to come up with novel and delicious pie-filling pairings. Furthermore, while traditional pie crusts and even graham cracker crusts contain wheat flour, there are plenty of corn, rice, and other wheat-free cereals available to satisfy gluten-free pie eaters.
You don't have to use sugary cereals either; cornflakes, Cheerios, and Rice Krispies are two delicious options you can blend with sugar to create the perfect pie crust. You could even blend rice krispies with melted butter and marshmallows for a rice-krispy treat pie crust with a chocolate cream filling. Crushed cornflakes or Chex cereal would pair well with an egg-custard filling or sweet corn custard.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch would be the ultimate foundation for rich fall fruit fillings like apple, pumpkin, and sweet potato. If you're a peanut butter lover, Cap'n Crunch cereal would be the perfect pie crust for a chocolate peanut butter pie or banana cream pie. If you're a fan of Fruit Loops, Fruity Pebbles, or Berry Kix, an ultra-sweet, fruity crust works well with tart yogurt or cream cheese-based fillings like key lime pie or a no-bake berry cheesecake. A Cocoa Puff or Chocolate Krispies pie crust would make the ultimate chocolatey complement to a coconut cream pie.