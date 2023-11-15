The Sugary Cereal Hack To Make An Extra-Tasty Pie Crust In No Time

While a flakey pie crust is hard to beat, it's arguably one of the hardest and most tedious dessert foundations to execute. You may have your fair share of premade pie crusts to choose from, but you could skip a trip to the grocery store altogether and opt to make an easy yet extra-tasty pie crust from scratch. All you need is a box of cereal, an oven, and an imagination.

The sugary cereal hack to make a delicious, fool-proof pie crust follows the same methodology as the more well-known, simple graham cracker crust. You can use your favorite sugary cereal instead of graham crackers, blitzing them in a food processor or pounding them with a rolling pin until you achieve a finely ground crumb. If you're using a sugary cereal, you won't need to add extra sugar — just mix the ground cereal with melted butter and pour the mixture into a pie mold.

Once you've gently patted and spread the mixture across the bottom and up the sides of the pie mold, and voila, you have a delicious pie crust! If you're making a bakeless filling, the pie crust will need a few minutes in the oven to set and another few minutes to cool before spooning in the filling. However, you can set the crust in the fridge instead of prebaking it if you're going to bake the filling.