Canned Pumpkin Is The Secret To Creamier Dairy-Free Soups

Soup is a staple of cold weather months, but there is perhaps no type of soup that is more comforting than a creamy one. With a velvety texture that melts in your mouth, it is hard to resist dairy-based soups like classic corn chowder or dreamy cream of potato. If you have food sensitivities or dietary restrictions, however, there is another way to achieve that luscious texture without any butter or cream. The secret is canned pumpkin.

Canned pumpkin can be used for far more than making a pie. Pumpkin, much like potatoes, corn, and several other vegetables, is quite high in starch. Starch is an excellent tool for creating a thick and luxurious texture in dishes, because the molecules that make up the starch will absorb some of the water in the dish, causing them to become gelatinous. In the right amount, however, starch will stop just short of turning your soup into jelly, instead giving it the perfect body to coat your tongue and satisfy your palate. Since pumpkin contains a wealth of these magical molecules, even a small amount will have a noticeable impact.