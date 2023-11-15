Add A Spritz Of Lemon Juice To Rice To Prevent Clumping

Unless you're making sushi or rice pudding, having sticky rice isn't preferred. Be it fried rice or jambalaya, being able to taste and feel every last fluffy grain of rice is ideal. To prevent your rice from sticking together, add a splash of lemon juice for separation before you boil it.

Squeezing the tart juice into the water before putting it on the fire will prevent the grains from adhering to each other. If you're scared of your dish turning out like lemon rice, don't fret — a small amount won't give you zesty rice. Add around a teaspoon of lemon juice to the rice to keep the grains separated without altering the flavor.

On top of stopping rice from clumping together, lemon juice has a host of other benefits for the beloved grain. The citrus makes rice look brighter and is said to enhance the texture of the grain, as well. A dash of lemon juice can go a long way for a pot of rice. But if you don't have it on hand, there are other ways to stop rice from grouping together.