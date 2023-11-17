What You Need To Know About Yum Crumbs From Shark Tank

Crumbs can be good and crumbs can be bad. If you're talking about embarrassing crumbs scattered down the front of your shirt telling the whole world about the maple-glazed old-fashioned donut you scarfed down, then they're bad. But, if you're referring to the interior matrix of a freshly baked loaf of bread or the sugary topping on a square of streuselkuchen, then crumbs are good. Thankfully, Yum Crumbs is firmly in the latter camp.

Launched in 2020, Yum Crumbs bills itself as "the most scrumptious dessert topping you'll ever find," according to its website. Offering both crumb and candy varieties in flavors like Birthday Cake, Apple Pie, and Salted Caramel, Yum Crumbs can be sprinkled over ice cream for a flavor-packed crunch, applied as a coating to chocolate-dipped fruit, or used as a convenient shortcut for bakers who want to save a bit of time topping their wares. In fact, it was baked goods that served as the impetus for the creation of the company.

The founders found themselves rushed to fulfill a large number of orders for crumb cakes, a type of yeast-risen cake topped with crumb toppings made from sugar, butter, spices, and flour. With production of the crumb topping eating into their limited time, they were struck by the idea that a ready-to-use dessert topping could save professional and home bakers a lot of time. The company has since expanded its product line to include more than just baked good toppings.