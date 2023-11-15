Use Smoked Tuna In Your Favorite Dishes For An Instant Upgrade

Canned tuna is a deliciously affordable pantry basic that's good for so much more than your lunch sandwich. Stuffed into hard-cooked eggs, layered atop crispy rice bites, and even as the base for a gourmet meal, there are dozens of ways to use this versatile protein. But we're here to bring you another glow-up that will make your recipes shine: smoked tuna, which is available in the canned fish section of well-stocked grocers.

To prepare for smoking, the fish is cured with salt, sugar, and spices before it undergoes its session in the smoker. The cure firms up the fish, creating a different texture than unsmoked tuna. You'll find smoked tuna keeps a more distinctive shape rather than reducing to the creamy salad texture of other canned tuna. The combination of smoke and cure seasonings will add savory umami flavors to the tuna, elevating the fish beyond its everyday taste.