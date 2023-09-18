The Canned Tuna Tip That Ensures A Crispy Melt Every Time
Equal parts crunchy, gooey, creamy, and savory, the tuna melt is a classic sandwich that is sure to fill you up and leave you wishing you had room for more. It's also fairly simple to make a tuna melt at home — all you need for a basic one is some cheese, tomato, celery, and of course, canned tuna. Sadly, this is where things can take a turn for the worse. If not properly drained, canned tuna can lead to a sad, soggy sandwich. In order to achieve a perfectly crisp tuna melt, it's vital to remove as much water from the tuna can as possible.
Overly watery tuna may make or break your sandwich, but luckily it is easy to thoroughly dry it out. Start by placing a fine mesh strainer over a small bowl. Open up your tuna can, and dump the contents into the strainer. Using clean hands or a paper towel, gently push down on the tuna to squeeze out all the excess liquid. After being thoroughly strained, the tuna should be dry enough to keep from drenching your sandwich bread.
How to drain tuna without a strainer
Don't worry if you don't have a fine mesh strainer on hand, as you can quickly drain most of the liquid out by using the tuna can itself. To do so, use a can opener to open the can about three-quarters of the way. Grasp the can so that your fingers are pressing down on the lid, being mindful of the sharp metal. While holding the can over the sink, tip it upside down and gradually squeeze the lid down to press out the liquid. The aim is to use the lid as a barrier to stop the tuna from falling out while the water passes through. If you use this method, you may want to transfer the tuna to a paper towel afterward so you can thoroughly pat it dry.
One final tip to ensure a crispy melt is to opt for tuna packed in water rather than oil. Oil-packed tuna is more saturated with moisture and is harder to dry out since water will simply repel off the oil. Using a fine mesh strainer to drain water-packed tuna is your best bet for a crunchy, scrumptious tuna melt.