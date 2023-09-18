The Canned Tuna Tip That Ensures A Crispy Melt Every Time

Equal parts crunchy, gooey, creamy, and savory, the tuna melt is a classic sandwich that is sure to fill you up and leave you wishing you had room for more. It's also fairly simple to make a tuna melt at home — all you need for a basic one is some cheese, tomato, celery, and of course, canned tuna. Sadly, this is where things can take a turn for the worse. If not properly drained, canned tuna can lead to a sad, soggy sandwich. In order to achieve a perfectly crisp tuna melt, it's vital to remove as much water from the tuna can as possible.

Overly watery tuna may make or break your sandwich, but luckily it is easy to thoroughly dry it out. Start by placing a fine mesh strainer over a small bowl. Open up your tuna can, and dump the contents into the strainer. Using clean hands or a paper towel, gently push down on the tuna to squeeze out all the excess liquid. After being thoroughly strained, the tuna should be dry enough to keep from drenching your sandwich bread.