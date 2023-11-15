In Ukraine, Orthodox And Catholic Christians Have 2 Different Christmas Dinners

Christmas is so nice, Ukrainians celebrate it twice. On January 7, the Russian Orthodox Christians have their day, and, on December 25, Catholics have theirs. As many people are probably already aware, most Christians celebrate Christmas in December. So, what gives? Are the Ukrainians just greedy for holiday cheer? Maybe some of them are, but that's not why they do it.

It's actually a relatively new change in Ukrainian culture. For centuries, the national holiday celebrating Christmas was on January 7 following the Orthodox tradition. It was as recent as 2017 that the Ukrainian government added December 25 as a second national holiday. This was good news for Ukrainian Catholics, who, up until then, had not had an official day off for Christmas. Because it's so recent, the jury is still out over which day the majority of people will prefer.

The dinners are much the same, with Ukrainian families putting out 12 different dishes to symbolize the 12 disciples of Jesus Christ. These dishes are vegetarian (technically pescatarian) since the Christmas Eve feast is also when people abstain from eating meat in honor of the animals that attended Jesus Christ's birth. You can find cabbage rolls, beet borscht, and other traditional offerings served for Christmas dinner. Potato vareniki is like a Ukrainian version of pierogies, and there's also cabbage soup and often baked apples for dessert.