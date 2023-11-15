Bison Is The Perfect Protein Swap For Deliciously Lean Meatballs

Picture a delicious platter of Italian meatballs, and a beef-based mix likely comes to mind. Although beef is a delicious choice for a batch of meatballs, it's only one of many options and, depending on your priorities, it may not be the best. From spiced lamb to chicken and more, a variety of ground bases can create tender morsels of meat, but you shouldn't sleep on ground bison.

The large creature once inhabited much of the western U.S., however hunting during railroad expansion nearly caused total extinction. As a result, the protein source phased out of North American diets until the past decade, when a recovering population began being consumed once again. And, there's no better way to enjoy the meat than in meatballs. Bison's slightly sweet flavor and lean texture are perfect for the dish and easily complemented by a delicious sauce. Ready to make the swap? Let's dive into the details.