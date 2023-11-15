Spatulas Are The Perfect Tool For Removing Skin From Fish With Ease

One of the most tedious tasks when it comes to enjoying a roasted or grilled fish is removing the skin. If you're not careful, you could accidentally rough up your fish and be left with a less-than-appetizing-looking meal. Or, you could mistakenly burn yourself when attempting to remove the skin from a hot fish. Luckily you don't have to struggle to remove this layer; all you need for easy skin removal are two spatulas. And while they don't necessarily have to be fish spatulas, you may find it easier if at least one of them is specifically for fish.

If you're grilling your fish, wait until the side with the skin has cooked through. Then, when you flip the fish, you can use one of the spatulas to hold the fish in place and one to gently remove the skin. For the removal, slide the edge of your spatula between the fish and the skin and slowly lift it away. Don't force it if the skin feels stuck; let the fish cook some more so it becomes looser.

If you cook your fish in the oven, you can cook it on a sheet of foil with the skin side down and when the fish finishes roasting, simply slide the spatula under again to separate the meat from the skin. For the best results, make sure your fish has cooked through enough that the skin has begun to slightly lift off the filet.