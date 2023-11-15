The Step You Cannot Skip When Making Roast Beef In The Air Fryer

The air fryer has become a popular tool when it comes to cooking — even Gordon Ramsay has used it to make steak. The air fryer is favored for cooking beef because it helps the meat retain its moisture, and the circulating hot air creates an excellent texture for the outer crust of the meat. You can cook all kinds of cuts of beef in the air fryer, including roast beef. Tasting Table recipe developer Susan Olayinka's air fryer roast beef is the easiest way to cook delicious and moist roast beef. Olayinka notes that the best part of this technique is "the succulence that can be achieved with the air fryer without [the roast] drying out." To achieve this perfect cook though, there is one step you can't forget.

When cooking roast beef in your air fryer it is crucial to remember to flip your meat halfway through cooking. Flipping the meat is an important step to evenly cook your roast beef and ensure it reaches a safe temperature for consumption. Rotating the roast also allows it to develop an even crust, making it look nicer when you plate it.