The Step You Cannot Skip When Making Roast Beef In The Air Fryer
The air fryer has become a popular tool when it comes to cooking — even Gordon Ramsay has used it to make steak. The air fryer is favored for cooking beef because it helps the meat retain its moisture, and the circulating hot air creates an excellent texture for the outer crust of the meat. You can cook all kinds of cuts of beef in the air fryer, including roast beef. Tasting Table recipe developer Susan Olayinka's air fryer roast beef is the easiest way to cook delicious and moist roast beef. Olayinka notes that the best part of this technique is "the succulence that can be achieved with the air fryer without [the roast] drying out." To achieve this perfect cook though, there is one step you can't forget.
When cooking roast beef in your air fryer it is crucial to remember to flip your meat halfway through cooking. Flipping the meat is an important step to evenly cook your roast beef and ensure it reaches a safe temperature for consumption. Rotating the roast also allows it to develop an even crust, making it look nicer when you plate it.
Air fryer tips to remember when cooking meat
Flipping your meat halfway is just one of the tips to remember when you cook meat in your air fryer. With a few other tricks, you can guarantee the best results for your meats every time. Before you even put your cut of meat in the air fryer, it's crucial to preheat the device. Like an oven, when you preheat your air fryer you ensure a more even cook. To preheat your air fryer, set it to the temperature you'll be cooking and run it for up to five minutes so it can come up to temperature.
Olayinka's recipe offers some wiggle room to cook the roast beef to your desired level of doneness. Her original time suggestion of 30 minutes will produce a well-done roast beef. According to the USDA, the minimum temperature to safely eat beef is a 145-degree internal temperature. To be sure you're reaching this minimum temperature, it's recommended you use a meat thermometer. This offers you peace of mind that your beef is safe to eat and gives you more control to cook the roast to your preference.