What Exactly Is The White Gooey Substance That Appears When Cooking Chicken?

You're just about to finish cooking dinner and you go to check on the chicken only to discover that there is a disturbing unknown goo that is now seeping from the main dish. You quickly scrape it off before anyone sees, lest they decide not to eat it, but now curiosity has gotten the better of you. What was that stuff?

There's good news and there's bad news. The good news is that the goo is totally natural. It's not something that was secretly injected into the chicken and that you've accidentally sleuthed out into the open by cooking it. The bad news is that it's a coagulated concoction of fat, protein, and water that has been forming inside the chicken, which you've just released through heat. The same cause of this goo is also responsible for the foam that can form on top of chicken stock. Not the most appetizing thing on the menu, especially since its official name is "scum."

That being said, it's perfectly safe to eat. A similar process of coagulation occurs with eggs, lentils, chickpeas, and pork among other foods. You might still want to scrape it off, though. Food doesn't look very appetizing when served with scum on it.