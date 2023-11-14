The Sugary Tip To Eliminate A Fishy Taste In Tuna Salad

As protein-packed and healthy as a can of tuna might be, the fish product also carries a noticeable flavor that just isn't for every palate. Even with all of the ingredient variations you can use to make a tuna salad, the strong fish flavor can overpower the simplest tuna salad or sandwich recipe, leaving eaters to push unfinished plates off to the side.

From mayo and spices to capers and freshly chopped herbs, it can admittedly take a significant amount of even the most flavorful ingredients to level up a basic serving of pre-packaged tuna. Fortunately, a spoonful of sugar can help make the tuna go down easier, and it may even leave you wanting more. As simple as it sounds, adding a sprinkle of sugar to your canned fish can help diminish the more pungent flavors for which tuna is known — but not always loved — while letting the other ingredients in your salad and sandwich recipes shine.