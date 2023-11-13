How To Use Water To Tell Which Blueberries From The Batch Are Ripe

Blueberry lovers lean in because you are about to learn a trick to help you determine which berries are the sweetest in the bunch. Whether you are making a Southern blueberry cobbler or eating these berries by themselves, this hack is a definite game changer. Do you know how blueberries can be hit or miss? You may eat a few that are sweet and juicy only to find that the next one you plop in your mouth makes you wince when its tart flavor hits your tongue. Well, it turns out you simply need to dump your pint of blueberries into a bowl of water to determine which ones are sweet and ripe and which ones aren't.

Blueberries can be separated into two categories: floaters and sinkers. The sweetest berries will sink to the bottom of the bowl filled with water while those that are not fully ripe will float to the top. Why does this happen? Because ripe blueberries have a greater sugar content than those that are unripe. This makes them denser than water, causing the blueberries to sink.