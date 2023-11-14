14 Whole Foods Items To Add To Your Christmas Dinner

Not everyone likes cheese. Some people may be lactose intolerant, and some may just prefer a snack that's on the lighter side. That's exactly why you'll want to have another snack platter on the counter for easy grab-and-go bites. Our vote is for Whole Foods' shrimp platter, which makes shrimp cocktail easier than ever.

There are few dishes as glorious as shrimp cocktails. You've got the cooked shrimp, meaty and texturally dense but with a light, neutral flavor. Then there's the cocktail sauce itself, which, with its signature addition of horseradish, pairs exceptionally well with the relative blandness of the shrimp itself. When they come together, it's truly a match made in heaven. We love shrimp cocktail any time of the year, but it feels especially indulgent during the holidays, which is why this platter is likely to be such a big hit at your Christmas dinner.

The platter comes complete with steamed shrimp that's already been cooked and is ready to serve. You'll also get some lemon wedges that you can drizzle to give it an extra touch of acidity. And don't worry — you won't have to make your cocktail sauce from scratch because that's included as well. Since all you have to do is pick it up from the store and set it out where your guests can reach it, you can focus on all the other tasks you have to do to get ready for the big day.