The Simple Fix To Make Strong Rum Cocktails Easier To Drink

While you can replicate the sweetener trick with virtually every rum cocktail and its primary sweetener, the key is getting the proportion just right. If you add too much simple syrup, fruit juice, or agave nectar to your drink, the sugar can overpower the cocktail's delicate flavors. So, a bit of clever experimentation is needed — do some trial runs, gradually adding small increments (about ¼ ounce at a time) of extra sweetener until you hit the literal sweet spot.

If adding additional sweetener isn't your preferred trick, there are other ways to make your drink easier to swallow. The type of rum you choose can significantly impact your cocktail's taste and strength. For first-timers, dark and spiced rum might not be the best choice because they have very strong flavors. In contrast, white or light rum (which is the star of cocktails like daiquiris or mojitos) is lightly aged or not aged at all, giving it an exceptionally smooth profile. This makes it a particularly great choice if you're serving first-time drinkers.

Switching and mixing the ingredients isn't just the only way to get a mellower drink. When you've combined everything in a shaker, you can add a bit more ice than what the recipe calls for. Ice chills the cocktail and dilutes it slightly, making it more approachable for the uninitiated.