That Jar Of Pickles In Your Fridge Is The Key To A Briny Whiskey Sour
If you needed another reason to never toss that leftover pickle juice, here it is: You've heard of dirty martinis and the classic whiskey sours, but for those who can't get enough of pickle juice, consider shaking up a pickle juice whiskey sour for your next libation. With a similar flavor profile to the salty tang of olive juice, pickle juice is something you likely already have chilling in your refrigeration and combines perfectly with liquor for tons of tangy, salty flavor.
Whiskey sours are traditionally made with, of course, whiskey, lemon juice for the tartness, some simple syrup, and an optional beaten egg white for frothiness. Whiskey sours have enjoyed a regular spot as a staple on cocktail bar menus since Abraham Lincoln's administration, and have yet to go out of style. A classic as is, adding pickle juice to the mix gives the OG whiskey sour an interesting, briny twist and is the perfect zero-waste solution to using up the liquid in pickle jars.
To make, combine liquid from a jar of sweet and sour pickles with sugar, and cook down in a saucepan to make a twist on a simple syrup. Once cooled, combine whiskey, half an ounce of your pickle syrup, and the juice of about half a lemon. If desired, add an egg white and shake the mixture over ice until combined, cool, and frothy.
Adjust ratios for a sweeter or more tangy beverage
Just like with a typical whiskey sour, a pickle juice sour is adaptable depending on your palate and preference. Whether you're craving a sweeter or more acidic drink, you can adjust the ratios of pickle juice and simple syrup to your liking. Add less sweetness if you'd like — the included sugar in the bread and butter pickle juice alone adds plenty for some palates. Or if you prefer your beverages completely devoid of sweetness, skip the syrup and use only dill pickle brine and lemon for a truly sour whiskey drink.
Try using the juice from a variety of types of pickles for totally different flavors as well. The juice from a jar of classic dill pickles will add more brine and saltiness to your whiskey, compared to a sweet bread and butter, the more acidic, bitey cornichons, or a spicy hot pickle. Go wild.
However you mix it up, the result is thirst-quenching, and deliciously briny — and a fresh take on the staple cocktail. The first sip is a complex yet well-rounded balance of puckery tartness from the pickle juice but with a smooth sweetness that makes the drink easily drinkable and refreshing. Not a whiskey lover? Pickle juice also works in the place of olive juice in a gin or vodka dirty martini. Such a pickle lover you've been known to drink the juice straight out of the jar? Cheers! You've met your new signature drink.