That Jar Of Pickles In Your Fridge Is The Key To A Briny Whiskey Sour

If you needed another reason to never toss that leftover pickle juice, here it is: You've heard of dirty martinis and the classic whiskey sours, but for those who can't get enough of pickle juice, consider shaking up a pickle juice whiskey sour for your next libation. With a similar flavor profile to the salty tang of olive juice, pickle juice is something you likely already have chilling in your refrigeration and combines perfectly with liquor for tons of tangy, salty flavor.

Whiskey sours are traditionally made with, of course, whiskey, lemon juice for the tartness, some simple syrup, and an optional beaten egg white for frothiness. Whiskey sours have enjoyed a regular spot as a staple on cocktail bar menus since Abraham Lincoln's administration, and have yet to go out of style. A classic as is, adding pickle juice to the mix gives the OG whiskey sour an interesting, briny twist and is the perfect zero-waste solution to using up the liquid in pickle jars.

To make, combine liquid from a jar of sweet and sour pickles with sugar, and cook down in a saucepan to make a twist on a simple syrup. Once cooled, combine whiskey, half an ounce of your pickle syrup, and the juice of about half a lemon. If desired, add an egg white and shake the mixture over ice until combined, cool, and frothy.