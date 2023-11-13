Cook Asparagus In The Air Fryer For An Easy, Crispy Snack
The trend of turning other vegetables into a french fry substitute isn't going anywhere anytime soon and Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn's Air Fryer Asparagus Fries follow suit. This crispy, snappy asparagus recipe is a lighter alternative to your traditional potato fries and packs an awesome flavor punch.
To get the best texture, Hahn uses the air fryer. Not only does the small appliance cut down on cooking time, but, as Hahn shares, it also "has the ability to make things taste fried with little or no oil." Hahn achieves the crispy texture on the asparagus by using bread crumbs and garlic granules – a coarser alternative to finely ground garlic powder, which contrasts nicely with its soft interior and gives it added flavor.
For even more flavor, you can get creative with different dips for your asparagus fries. Try a garlic aioli to bring out the garlic flavor in the coating or opt for a touch of sweetness with honey mustard. Breaded asparagus can be an easy starting point to come up with a delicious, full meal.
Experiment with flavor pairings
While Hahn's original recipe takes on a more garlicky flavor, you can easily change the seasonings and ingredients to create new flavors. The air frying technique for the asparagus will remain the same, but it provides you with an easy base to experiment with. Bread your asparagus with panko crumbs and sesame seeds for an extra crunchy, tempura-inspired asparagus. Serve with a spicy mayo dipping sauce and a simple seared ahi tuna for a meal inspired by the flavors of Japan. You can even use a small amount of sesame oil on the asparagus to really bring out that nutty, sesame flavor.
Or, if you like the original garlic flavor of the dish, elevate the garlic crust by adding parmesan to the breading for a cheesy, salty asparagus fry. Garlic, parmesan, and lemon are a trio made in flavor heaven. Add a touch of lemon to the asparagus by finishing it off with the juice from a lemon wedge and serving with a simple fish piccata. The briny, fresh flavors of the fish contrast excellently with the richer asparagus fries.