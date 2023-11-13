Cook Asparagus In The Air Fryer For An Easy, Crispy Snack

The trend of turning other vegetables into a french fry substitute isn't going anywhere anytime soon and Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn's Air Fryer Asparagus Fries follow suit. This crispy, snappy asparagus recipe is a lighter alternative to your traditional potato fries and packs an awesome flavor punch.

To get the best texture, Hahn uses the air fryer. Not only does the small appliance cut down on cooking time, but, as Hahn shares, it also "has the ability to make things taste fried with little or no oil." Hahn achieves the crispy texture on the asparagus by using bread crumbs and garlic granules – a coarser alternative to finely ground garlic powder, which contrasts nicely with its soft interior and gives it added flavor.

For even more flavor, you can get creative with different dips for your asparagus fries. Try a garlic aioli to bring out the garlic flavor in the coating or opt for a touch of sweetness with honey mustard. Breaded asparagus can be an easy starting point to come up with a delicious, full meal.