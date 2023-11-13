The Popular Cuts Of Beef That Come From The Long Plate

Butcher nomenclature is complicated. A cow can be subdivided into nearly 30 principal regions, which differ based on the system and region. From there, the cuts are snipped even further, resulting in products like steaks that are seen on grocery store shelves. In the U.S., the USDA delineates eight primary regions — called primal cuts — which offer a principal organization of how a cow is broken down. Some of these large regions — such as chuck or brisket — bear the same name as products seen at the store. However, some more extensive cuts, like the long plate, may be unfamiliar to consumers.

Located on the underside of the cow, right below the ribs, this region produces a medley of delicious beef. It comprises cuts such as hangar and skirt steaks, as well as both flanken and normal short ribs. Understanding such characteristics not only improves culinary usage but informs shopping decisions, too. So let's dive into what the long plate is all about.