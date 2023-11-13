The Best Way To Store Nut Flours And How To Tell When They've Expired

Nut flours have become a staple in many kitchens, especially for those embracing gluten-free or low-carb diets. From cashew to almond flour, these alternatives to traditional wheat options offer unique nutty flavors and nutritional benefits. However, storing them correctly is crucial to maintain their quality.

Firstly, the key to storing nut flours is understanding that they are susceptible to spoilage due to their high fat content. This fat can go rancid if exposed to light, air, moisture, or heat for too long. Therefore, the best place to store nut flours is in your refrigerator or freezer. This might seem unusual, but the cooler temperatures significantly extend their shelf life. When you buy nut flour, if it's not already in a resealable bag, transfer it to an airtight container or a heavy-duty freezer bag. This step is essential to keep the flour fresh and protect it from absorbing odors and moisture from other foods.

If you're using the refrigerator, nut flours can last for a few months. In the freezer, they can last even longer, up to one year. Such extended storage time is especially helpful if you don't use nut flours regularly but still want to have them on hand for occasional baking. Remember to label the container with the date of purchase or the date you transferred it to the container. This little reminder helps you keep track of how long the flour has been sitting so you always use it at its best.