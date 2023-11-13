What Is A Fresh Format Grocery Store?

It's different strokes for different folks in today's world of restaurants, and foodies' preferences are just as varied when it comes to grocery shopping. In fact, it's common for shoppers to frequent different stores in search of products that cover specific bases and needs. For many consumers, that means skipping traditional supermarkets and swinging by fresh format grocery stores instead.

A fresh format grocery store is a type of specialty market that carries a produce-centric inventory. It might have a limited selection of household goods and cleaning products, but for the most part, perishable produce and packaged foods labeled as "organic" are the stars of the show at these establishments. Fresh format grocery stores are typically physically smaller than supermarkets, offering more bulk options and prepared meals. Sometimes they belong to a larger grocery store chain with multiple locations, and sometimes they're standalone businesses. Either way, a fresh format store is like the color red — you know it when you see it.