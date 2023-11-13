What To Eat And Drink At Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party 2023
The holiday season is swiftly approaching, and while not every family celebrating Christmas starts decking their halls right after the last Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party wraps, Walt Disney World and Disneyland are renowned for their early festive transformations. Beginning in early November, these magical parks are adorned with trimmed trees and the enchanting allure of artificial snow, all in preparation for the season's festivities. This year, the inaugural Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom took place on Thursday, November 9th, 2023, and we were fortunate to be invited by Disney to experience the first burst of holiday cheer.
As the party commences around dinner time and lasts until midnight, guests are treated to an array of seasonal delights. You can expect shorter wait times for popular attractions, dazzling fireworks displays, energetic dance parties, an incredible parade, and captivating stage shows. And while all these features create a festive atmosphere, our focus was undoubtedly on the culinary offerings. With an array of extraordinary dishes available at the party, we explored as many as possible, finding some to be particularly outstanding.
Chocolate chip cookie
When you think of Christmas cookies, the classic chocolate chip cookie might not be the first thing that comes to mind. However, it remains a beloved treat regardless of the season. Cheryl's Cookies offers the quintessential chocolate chip cookie that we always enjoy. Like the other cookies at the party, these too come individually wrapped, ensuring freshness and convenience.
The Chocolate Chip cookie stop is located in Columbia Harbour House, situated conveniently near the Haunted Mansion. This location not only offers delicious cookies but also serves hot chocolate. The hot chocolate provided throughout the party is reminiscent of the powdered varieties many enjoyed in childhood. It's a nostalgic and comforting beverage, perfectly complementing the rich, gooey chocolate chips in the cookies. This combination of warm hot chocolate and soft cookies creates a delightful experience, adding to the festive atmosphere of the party. Plus, you can return to the lines over and over again, and if you enjoy a party later in the season, cast members will be happy to give you a few extra.
Snickerdoodle cookie
The snickerdoodles at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe might just be our top pick among the cookie offerings at the party. Paired with hot chocolate, these treats stand out for their exceptional sweetness and softness. They are richly flavored with cinnamon and sugar, making them fabulously moist. The lack of chips in these cookies contributes to their especially soft and delightful texture.
However, a word of advice regarding this popular stop: Due to its central location, it tends to get quite busy, especially earlier in the evening. To avoid long lines, we recommend visiting this spot later in the night. This timing strategy can make your experience more enjoyable and less rushed.
For those with children looking to get some of those late-night wiggles out, Cosmic Ray's is an excellent choice. The presence of a DJ playing a variety of music creates a lively atmosphere. Kids will be thrilled to see familiar characters like Vampirina, Fancy Nancy, and Doc McStuffins, adding an extra element of fun to the experience.
Buttercream frosted green sprinkle cut-out cookie
A favorite Christmas cookie representing the tradition of making and exchanging cookies is available at The Lunching Pad, conveniently situated in the heart of Tomorrowland, right beneath the PeopleMover, which is among our favorite rides. At this location, the cookies are thoughtfully paired with chilled apple cider, providing a refreshing contrast.
These cookies are everything you would expect from a classic holiday cookie, though they are in simple circle shapes rather than festive shapes like you may roll out at home. They are delightfully moist, ensuring each bite is satisfying. The frosting on these cookies is a highlight – it's thick, soft, and comes in a beautiful green hue that perfectly captures the spirit of Christmas; there are even little white sprinkles on top imitating snowfall. The combination of the cookie's texture and the frosting's taste and color leaves little to be desired for a festive treat. In the past, we've seen sugar cookies in two locations throughout the party — but this year, they appear only at The Lunching Pad.
Buttercream frosted gingerbread cookie
Gingerbread is another tasty and iconic cookie of the season. Its rich flavors of ginger, nutmeg, and cinnamon are synonymous with holiday cheer, enjoyed in both gingerbread houses and cookies, even if this one is rounded rather than a little gingerbread man or another shape. These gingerbread cookies, similar to the sugar cookies, are moist and soft, but we found them to be even softer than the cut-out cookies. The buttercream frosting is a delightful addition, offering a soft texture with just a hint of tartness, enhancing the overall flavor profile.
For these soft and tasty gingerbread cookies, head on over to the Tortuga Tavern, conveniently located right across from the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. They are thoughtfully paired with egg nog, creating the quintessential Christmas treat. The egg nog, despite being served en masse, maintains an excellent consistency and flavor, surpassing our expectations and making us want to go through that cookie line a few more times.
Red velvet cake cookie
A new addition to the selection of cookies at the party is the Red Velvet cookie. This flavor may have been around in previous years, but this year marks our first chance to experience it on the opening night.
The cookies are a perfect red, embodying the seasonal spirit. You can find them at the Pinocchio Village Haus in Fantasyland, paired with hot chocolate. Just a few steps from the Carousel, this cookie stop offers plenty of seating to enjoy your treats and watch guests ride "It's a Small World." The Red Velvet cookies are interspersed with little milk chocolate pieces, adding a delightful bite of chocolate. Interestingly, these chocolate pieces have the appearance of being white, but a bite into the cookie reveals that the chips are indeed brown. This cookie is deliciously soft and feels very much like a piece of cake in cookie form, and if you have leftovers after the party, try microwaving them for a few seconds to melt the chocolate.
Holiday Pot Roast Melt
When we think of the best holiday food, it always evokes warmth, comfort, and feels like a big hug from the kitchen. Capturing that essence in a theme park can be challenging, but the Holiday Pot Roast Melt from Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe, priced at $12.79, makes it much easier. While Cosmic Ray's daytime offerings typically don't dazzle us, something magical happens during the evening parties, making us fall in love with their food.
At first glance, wrapped in foil, the sandwich might not look like much. However, it features very thick slices of bread, almost like Texas toast, that are perfectly toasted. Sandwiched between these slices is a generous portion of beef roast, complemented by a double dose of cheese with both cheddar and provolone. The addition of gravy turns it into a saucy delight. The result is a moist, richly satisfying meal. Despite the potential for messiness, we found that everything was contained within the sandwich, making for a delightful and manageable eating experience, even paired with a nice helping of French fries.
Holiday Turkey Burger
Like the pot roast sandwich, the Holiday Turkey Burger is an excellent example of comfort food integrated into the party menu. Priced at $12.59, this burger makes a delightful addition, reminiscent of post-holiday recipes utilizing leftovers. The patty, made of turkey is just the beginning. The toppings truly steal the show: stuffing, provolone cheese, and cranberry chutney add layers of flavor.
Served on a brioche bun, unlike the pot roast's toast, this choice is a nod to the classic dinner roll, enhancing the holiday meal vibe. While there's a risk of the turkey being a bit dry, the cranberry chutney is there to add moisture and zing to each bite. The generous helping of stuffing on top contributes to a satisfying texture and taste. The roll itself is delicious, adding to the overall enjoyment of the burger.
While it may not be the most visually striking item on the menu, its lighter feel is appreciated, especially considering the busy nature of a party night at the park. This one is also located in Cosmic Ray's and comes with perfectly cooked French fries.
Orange-Cranberry Pineapple Punch
While exploring the park and indulging in various delicious treats, you might find yourself craving a sweet beverage, something more unique than standard lemonade. Given that it's a Christmas party, a festive drink like a classic Christmas punch seems fitting. The Orange-Cranberry Pineapple Punch offers just that – a delightful mixture of flavors commonly enjoyed during the holiday season.
This punch combines the tartness of cranberry with the sweetness of orange juice, balanced by the tropical zing of pineapple. This combination results in a sweet, slightly tangy drink with a refreshing bite. What sets this punch apart is the subtle hint of smokiness, elevating it from a simple fruity drink to a memorable holiday beverage. We are quite sensitive to that smokey taste, so even though it is quite subtle, it is still here, even if only slightly.
Served at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe, this punch is not typically offered over ice, but you can request a cup of ice on the side for an extra chilly experience. While a dash of rum or tequila might make an excellent addition, such options are not available as you wander around the Magic Kingdom. However, the punch is so well-crafted and balanced that it stands out on its own, priced at $5.49.
Chocolate Eggnog Reindeer
If you're dining at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe and are in the mood for a sweet dessert that captures the essence of the season, the Chocolate Eggnog Reindeer is a delightful choice. Priced at $6.29, this dessert starts with a chocolate tart base and is topped with an eggnog-flavored reindeer. The design is completed with an iconic red nose and chocolate antlers, making it as visually appealing as it is tasty.
What sets this dessert apart is its unique flavor combination. Instead of being purely chocolate-based, it blends the rich taste of chocolate with the seasonal flavor of eggnog, creating a more distinct and memorable dessert experience. Its adorable appearance is sure to charm both adults and children alike, showcasing Disney's talent for turning desserts into eye-catching works of art.
Despite its intricate design, this dessert is surprisingly easy to eat. You might expect to need a fork or spoon, but thanks to the thicker chocolate crust, it's actually more convenient to simply pick it up and eat it by hand.
Chicken Tamale served Christmas-style
During the holidays, the classic red and green color scheme is everywhere — especially evident as you stroll down Main Street or explore the shops, where these festive colors are hard to miss. It seems fitting, then, that even the food at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe gets into the holiday spirit by dressing in seasonal colors. A prime example is the Chicken Tamale served Christmas-style, a hearty option for dinner priced at $11.99.
You might wonder what "Christmas-style" entails. While it could imply a special flavor, it actually refers to the color presentation on the plate. In this case, the tamale is generously covered with both red and green chili sauces, embodying the festive theme. And it's not just about looks – the taste is equally impressive. Accompanied by pinto beans and cilantro rice, this dish offers a full and satisfying meal.
For the price, you get a substantial serving. The tamale itself is perfectly fried and flavorsome. Despite the rich taste, it's not overly spicy, a deliberate choice that we appreciated. This milder spice level ensures the meal pairs well with the array of cookies and sweet treats available throughout the park, making it a well-rounded and festive dining choice for the holiday season. Plus, we've found that Pecos Bill can sometimes be forgotten during these late-night parties, so there are plenty of places to sit and even stretch out.
Orange Gingerbread Shake
Located just across from Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe is the Golden Oak Outpost, a smaller yet charming spot known for its tasty offerings. This venue is conveniently situated near some outdoor seating, allowing you to relax and soak in the ambiance as you enjoy your snacks. One standout item here is the Orange Gingerbread Shake, a slightly heavier but exceptionally festive treat priced at $8.49.
The shake's flavor combination might initially seem unusual, but it's surprisingly harmonious. The sweetness of the orange provides a delightful backdrop to the spicy notes of the gingerbread, capturing the essence of a classic holiday cookie. This drink is well-balanced, with the orange and gingerbread flavors complementing each other perfectly, especially for those who appreciate both tastes independently.
Additionally, the Orange Gingerbread Shake pairs excellently with the Gingerbread Cake, also available at the Golden Oak Outpost. This shake, a decent size for its price, offers a unique and enjoyable holiday flavor experience. However, it's worth noting that the shake's appeal might vary depending on individual preferences for gingerbread, as some in our party who were less fond of gingerbread found it less appealing. Nonetheless, for gingerbread enthusiasts, this shake is a delightful choice to enhance the festive mood.
Italian Beef Tots
The Friar's Nook, conveniently located near Prince Charming's Royal Carousel and offering nearby seating, is another one of our favorite stops, both during regular park hours and special party events. Known for its quick service lunches featuring the delicious macaroni and cheese tots, this spot also introduces unique tot dishes for the party events. This year, they're serving up Italian Beef Tots, a dish that's sure to delight and priced at $11.49.
This dish consists of a bed of perfectly fried potato tots topped with beef, cheese curds, giardiniera, and pot roast gravy. It's akin to a delectable take on poutine, but with tater tots substituting the traditional French fries. While this substitution makes for a distinct difference, you'll forgive us for the comparison with the combination of beef and cheese curds.
The beef in this dish is particularly noteworthy for its quality, and the addition of giardiniera brings a unique flavor. Despite giardiniera's reputation for spiciness, this dish, is pleasantly mild, which many will appreciate. As you delve into the dish, the flavors of the giardiniera gradually infuse into the tots, enhancing the overall taste experience.
Holiday Ham Fried Pie
At Friar's Nook, another appealing option has been its range of hand pies. While the Halloween season featured a buffalo chicken hand pie, the festive period brings something more unique: The Holiday Ham Fried Pie, priced at $9.99. This portable meal is a delightful blend of baked ham, sweet potatoes, and spiced pecans, all encased in a convenient pie form. Adding to its festive charm is a pineapple glaze, reminiscent of the classic glaze often found on holiday hams.
Normally, these hand pies are recommended for a convenient dinner on the go, but the addition of the glaze in this variant does add a bit of complexity. It might be wise to keep some napkins handy to manage any potential stickiness from the glaze.
Priced at $9.99, the Holiday Ham Fried Pie offers a surprisingly sweet flavor profile, balanced by the savoriness of the ham. This blend might particularly appeal to those who enjoy sweet potato casserole and other sweet sides, as it captures a similar flavor combination.