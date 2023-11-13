What To Eat And Drink At Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party 2023

The holiday season is swiftly approaching, and while not every family celebrating Christmas starts decking their halls right after the last Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party wraps, Walt Disney World and Disneyland are renowned for their early festive transformations. Beginning in early November, these magical parks are adorned with trimmed trees and the enchanting allure of artificial snow, all in preparation for the season's festivities. This year, the inaugural Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom took place on Thursday, November 9th, 2023, and we were fortunate to be invited by Disney to experience the first burst of holiday cheer.

As the party commences around dinner time and lasts until midnight, guests are treated to an array of seasonal delights. You can expect shorter wait times for popular attractions, dazzling fireworks displays, energetic dance parties, an incredible parade, and captivating stage shows. And while all these features create a festive atmosphere, our focus was undoubtedly on the culinary offerings. With an array of extraordinary dishes available at the party, we explored as many as possible, finding some to be particularly outstanding.