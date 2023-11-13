The Easiest Way To Reheat Your Homemade Apple Cider

Successfully reheating apple cider so it tastes as good as it did when you first made it begins with how you prep it to store for later use. This fruity beverage, which is made using unfiltered apple juice along with various fruits and spices, can be served hot or cold; however, it warms the soul when you heat it. The easiest way to reheat it is in a microwave-safe mug in the microwave, but before you can do this, you have to make certain you've done one thing before you store it: Remove any fruit by straining it before you put it in the fridge.

Simply take a fine mesh sieve and pour your apple cider through. This will prevent a mushy mess of unappetizing apple chunks floating in your drink. Store it in an airtight container, and when you want to reheat your apple cider, it's ready to pop in the microwave for one to two minutes.