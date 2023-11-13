The Easiest Way To Reheat Your Homemade Apple Cider
Successfully reheating apple cider so it tastes as good as it did when you first made it begins with how you prep it to store for later use. This fruity beverage, which is made using unfiltered apple juice along with various fruits and spices, can be served hot or cold; however, it warms the soul when you heat it. The easiest way to reheat it is in a microwave-safe mug in the microwave, but before you can do this, you have to make certain you've done one thing before you store it: Remove any fruit by straining it before you put it in the fridge.
Simply take a fine mesh sieve and pour your apple cider through. This will prevent a mushy mess of unappetizing apple chunks floating in your drink. Store it in an airtight container, and when you want to reheat your apple cider, it's ready to pop in the microwave for one to two minutes.
It can last for up to 7 days
When you microwave your apple cider, you can also use it as an opportunity to add other flavors. Place a cinnamon stick in the cider or whatever spices you have on hand and want to use to enhance its flavor. Of course, if you prefer to use your stovetop, no problem. Just take your apple cider from the fridge, pour it into a pot, and let it heat on the stove over low to medium heat until it reaches your desired temperature; a longer heat time will yield a more flavorful drink as the spices interact and complement each other.
Apple cider will last up to seven days when stored in the fridge; after that, it's time to say "Sayonara" to your autumnal drink. This trick can be used for any drink that contains fruit. Sangria is another beverage that, while it doesn't require any heating, benefits from the removal of fruit. The same can also be said for a raspberry lemonade.