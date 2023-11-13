What Is Baumkuchen And How Do You Eat It?

The traditional style of making baumkuchen — German for "tree cake" — requires serious patience to master. Whether the name refers to the stick the cake is baked onto or the appearance of rings that resemble the layers of a cut tree trunk, baumkuchen is a treat worthy of celebration. It is no wonder this labyrinthine cake is frequently found during festive seasons and celebratory occasions.

The intricacies of painting a rotating stick with layers of sponge cake have earned this recipe the title of "King of Cakes" for good reason. Bakers are forced to focus for hours at a time to make these layers, as the consistency and texture of the cake must be controlled so the cake remains light enough to not break off in the oven or over a fire.

Up to 20 thin, spongy layers can be served in full circular pieces or partial shapes of an arc, and the recipe is temptingly chewy and perfect to enjoy alongside hot cups of coffee or tea or a flute of champagne — perfect for holidays and celebrations. Flavor variations can be found with layers of chocolate, marzipan, or anise inserted into the center of the cake and the dish can be enhanced with fruit, nuts, matcha, honey, and seasonal ingredients like pumpkin. Whether presented in a full ring or piece of an arc, this fluffy layered cake gives way easily to the piercing of a fork and can be enjoyed as a dessert or a stand-alone treat.