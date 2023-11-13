Martha Stewart's Unique Trick To Literally Elevate Eggplant Parmesan

Martha Stewart's eggplant Parmesan is stacked and that's a fact. When the O.G. of making things look good creates this dish where eggplant is the star ingredient, she doesn't skimp. In an Instagram post, Stewart shared that when she makes her simple, no-fry eggplant Parm, she assembles those rounds of sliced-up eggplant into "towers" made of layers of eggplant.

Detailing her plan for even more elevation, the cookbook author says she piles "mozzarella, Parmesan, thick tomato sauce, fresh basil leaves, and salt and pepper" on top of each slice before stacking them three to four slices high. She then tops her towers off with fresh bread crumbs and bakes before chowing down on these architectural, culinary creations.

The result of Stewart's technique is mounds of crispy eggplant and ooey-gooey melted cheese. It's okay if your mouth is watering because Stewart's take on this favorite dish sounds delish. And luckily, her trick can be used with your own recipe.