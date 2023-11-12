Refrain From Dicing Tomatoes When Topping Chicago-Style Hot Dogs

Ask a New Yorker what tops a good hot dog and you're likely to get a short answer: mustard and sauerkraut, maybe some onion. The Chicago-style hot dog, on the other hand, is for those who like a little more complexity. Each of the seven toppings essential to a classic Chicago-style dog deliver a distinct part of the overall taste, somehow managing to encompass savory, fresh, sweet, and tangy all at once. Plus, the way in which those toppings are layered is specific. Fresh tomato, for example, is one of those essential toppings. But resist the urge to dice it, even if that seems like it would make the dog easier to eat. The tomato should be quartered in thick slices that are wedged between the hot dog and the top of the bun. That way, you'll taste the juicy tomato in every bite.

A Chicago-style hot dog is always made with an all-beef frank, preferably from Vienna Beef, which debuted at the Chicago World's Fair in 1893. A Vienna Beef dog is redder in color than other hot dogs, which is the inspiration behind their nickname of "Red Hot." The preferred manner to prepare the Vienna Beef dogs, flavored with garlic, paprika, and other seasonings, is to boil them. And the required poppy seed roll? Steam it.