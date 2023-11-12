Ropa Vieja Is The Cuban Dish That Utilizes Tough Cuts Of Meat

While most of us would rather throw a tough piece of meat out before eating it, cultures throughout history have found creative and delicious ways to transform even the most inedible scraps into tender and delicious dishes. Cuba's national dish, Ropa Vieja, demonstrates how delicious tough cuts of meat can become.

Meaning "old clothes" in Spanish, Ropa Vieja is a flavorful and hearty meat dish made by slow-cooking a tough cut of beef like chuck or flank steak in a tomato-based liquid. However, it would work well with other tough cuts like pork, lamb, or even chicken.

Onions, garlic, peppers, canned tomatoes, and tomato sauce seasoned with a wealth of spices including cumin, paprika, allspice, bay leaves, and oregano create a delicious braising liquid to soften and flavor the meat as it stews for hours in the oven, on the stove, or even in a slow cooker. After slow cooking, the beef is broken down into a saucy, melt-in-your-mouth shredded meat dish Cubans typically enjoy with white rice, black beans, and fried plantains.