Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Career Advice, According To Andre Rush

If anyone can offer advice to a man who does 2,222 push-ups a day and has arms that measure 24 inches around, it's Gordon Ramsay. When the famed British chef joined retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant and former White House Chef Andre Rush on the set of his Tubi reality show "Kitchen Commando," Ramsay, a TV veteran of nearly two decades, offered some sage wisdom for the small-screen newcomer.

"He said, 'Just be you. Do what you do and how you do it,' and he was there for me," Rush told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview. "So, knowing that you have someone behind you in your corner that's rooting you on and supporting you 100% and you're just not just an entity that's going to do a job, it makes all the difference in the world."

Through his production company, Ramsay is a producer on "Kitchen Commando," a show in which Rush works with restaurateurs in the Washington, D.C. area who are struggling in business. With an approach cultivated from his experiences in both the military and on the line in kitchens, Rush pushes them to rediscover their passion for hospitality while helping them reimagine their space.