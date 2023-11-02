The Most Important Cooking Lessons Chef Andre Rush Learned In The Army

Andre Rush knows a few things about being under pressure. With an impressive background including being a combat veteran, professional chef, and cooking show host, he has cooked for four U.S. presidents and worked with Gordon Ramsay. Those accomplishments would not have been possible without his time as a military chef, learning to cook under difficult conditions. He told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview that teamwork, structure, and order are what ease his load, along with staying calm and not rushing.

The military is renowned for its emphasis on team structure, a lesson that significantly impacted chef Rush's journey. He notes, "You'll be surprised how much easier things [are] when you have structure in your life." It's no coincidence that the military's organized approach serves as the foundation for the brigade system commonly found in kitchen staff. This method of working fosters collaboration and shared responsibilities, making it possible to get things done very efficiently in the kitchen.