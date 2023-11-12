The Historic Origin Of The Italian-American Feast Of The Seven Fishes

Holiday traditions are in many ways an enigma. Leaving raw oats out for Santa's reindeer might seem like a weird thing to do to an unwitting onlooker. And what's the deal with fruitcake? In many Italian-American households, no Christmas Eve is complete without the Feast of the Seven Fishes. But in other Italian-American households, they're serving lamb, and aren't eating seafood at all. In point of actual act, the Roman Catholic Calendar doesn't recognize the Feast at all.

The Feast of the Seven Fishes is a huge dinner consisting of seven different fish and seafood dishes. It's a popular nostalgia-fueled tradition held on Christmas Eve. The holidays bring out the sentimental side in everybody, and when Christmastime rolled around in early-1900s America, many Italian foodies were craving the beloved dishes from their native country. Per the lore, the Feast might have started among 20th-century Italian-American immigrants, who combined classic Italian dishes with seafood, which was a locally available ingredient.

In many ways, the Feast of the Seven Fishes is a fusion of new meets old. In fact, modern foodies call it the Festa dei Sette Pesci, but the first wave of Italian-American immigrants called it La Cena Della Vigilia, Il Cenone, La Vigilia di Natale or La Vigilia. Yet in Italy, the Feast of the Seven Fishes isn't a thing. The event is a uniquely Italian-American tradition. So, where did it come from?