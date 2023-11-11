A Successful Benedictine And Bacon Sandwich Relies On Perfectly Crispy Pork

There are many delicious sandwiches that rely on perfectly crispy strips of pork, like the classic BLT or an indulgent bacon cheeseburger. Then there are the less common sandwiches that include the salty ingredient, like the Benedictine and bacon sandwich. In case you haven't heard of it, this sandwich is a Kentucky delicacy that's typically served in bite-sized variations with Benedictine spread, which consists of cucumber and cream cheese.

You might have tried one at an event like the Kentucky Derby, if you've been. "You are just looking for crispy bacon [for this recipe]," says Tricia Wheeler, a Tasting Table recipe developer who created our version of an easy Benedictine and bacon sandwich that includes tangy pickled red onions and fresh arugula for contrasting textures. Crispy bacon is key because nobody wants to bite into chewy, fatty bacon.

It's just as important to make sure the bacon isn't overly greasy, so be sure to let the pork cool and drain on paper towels before you assemble the sandwiches. For the crispy meat, you can also swap regular bacon for turkey bacon to avoid pork, thick-cut bacon for a more meaty flavor, applewood smoked bacon for some smokiness, or pepper bacon for a bit of spice.