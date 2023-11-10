How To Order A Roasted Chestnut Macchiato At Starbucks

The warm, inviting aroma of roasted chestnuts is closely linked to December and Christmas for many. This flavorful treat holds not only deliciousness but chestnuts also have deep symbolic meaning. If you want to kickstart your day with a festive cheer, breeze by Starbucks and order a Roasted Chestnut Macchiato! This drink, part of Starbucks' renowned secret menu, isn't on the regular display. You'll need to know what to ask for. Luckily, the recipe is straightforward.

The original recipe starts with a Starbucks Hazelnut Macchiato as the base, but, unfortunately, that drink has been discontinued. So, instead, ask for an Espresso Macchiato with 3 to 4 pumps of vanilla syrup and hazelnut drizzle mixed in. This will serve as the base. Next, if you're ordering a tall drink, ask the barista for 1 pump of toffee nut syrup. For larger sizes, add half a pump more for each step up (1.5 pumps for a grande and 2 for venti). Then, you can boost the nutty essence with an extra pump of hazelnut syrup. The proportion is the same as the toffee nut syrup.

These syrups together should now create a buttery, toasty flavor that takes after roasted chestnuts very well. Next, add white mocha syrup for a creamy finish. Use half a pump for tall and grande sizes and 1 pump for a venti. Finish the drink with a dollop of spiced whipped cream and caramel drizzle. This not only enhances the drink's texture and flavor but it also complements the festive theme beautifully!