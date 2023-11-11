When To Use Shrub Syrup Vs Simple Syrup In Your Cocktail

Making a great cocktail requires many components, from a quality spirit to the right type of cocktail glass, but one factor that often gets less attention is the syrup. A good syrup applied in the right way will elevate a drink from bland to mind-blowing. There are two primary types of cocktail syrups: simple syrups and shrubs. The former prioritizes sweetness, while the latter prioritizes flavor. Let's discuss why these two are different and how each one should be used for the best possible result.

Of these two cocktail components, simple syrup is likely the one you are most familiar with. As its name suggests, this syrup is nothing more than equal parts sugar and water combined to make a sweetener. While it can be infused with flavor, simple syrup is more often used to complement other ingredients by giving them a boost of sweetness. This can highlight some flavors that don't naturally pop and mellow out others that might be too assertive on their own.

Meanwhile, shrubs are vinegar-based syrups that incorporate fruit, sugar, and occasionally other herbs and spices. They tend to taste significantly less sweet, have a thinner consistency, and have a much stronger flavor — some people even choose to enjoy shrubs, like those featuring apple cider vinegar, on their own as a non-alcoholic beverage. Due to these characteristics, shrubs are often utilized to add an extra layer of complexity to a drink, rather than to give the existing flavors an assist.