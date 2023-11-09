Apple Cider Vinegar Is The Tangy Addition For Better Buffalo Sauce
While football season is on, buffalo wings are one of our favorite game-day snacks. Next time you make this classic football fare try making this buffalo wing sauce from Tasting Table recipe developer Susan Olayinka. What makes it special is its simplicity and the hint of tang from the apple cider vinegar. The vinegary addition balances out some of the heat and richness of the buffalo sauce to create a really finger-licking good sauce.
Apple cider vinegar also has a slight sweetness to it, which gently cuts through some of the heat of the buffalo sauce. This vinegar isn't too out of place here either, given its importance in the world of BBQ. In fact, apple cider vinegar is prized for balancing BBQ sauces. As the tangy tipple is derived naturally from fermented apple juice, it has a more mellow flavor compared to other vinegars. It still brings some of that sharpness, but won't overpower your dish.
Best uses for buffalo sauce
While the primary use of Susan Olayinka's buffalo sauce is for chicken wings, she notes that there are endless ways you can utilize it. She says, "It would be great on so many other things like chicken breasts, thighs, or even mixed into a dish like mac and cheese." Feel free to get creative with your uses. You could even spice up your weekend breakfast by adding buffalo sauce to your eggs or breakfast sandwiches.
Another option is to easily make this sauce vegan by swapping out the butter for a vegan butter. From there you can make animal-product-free buffalo cauliflower bites, perfect for the vegans or vegetarians at your game day. Buffalo sauce is also versatile and can be added to other sauces like blue cheese dressing or ranch to give them a slightly spicy kick with ease. Olayinka's sauce keeps up for two weeks in a sealed container in the fridge, giving you plenty of time to get creative with how you use it.