Apple Cider Vinegar Is The Tangy Addition For Better Buffalo Sauce

While football season is on, buffalo wings are one of our favorite game-day snacks. Next time you make this classic football fare try making this buffalo wing sauce from Tasting Table recipe developer Susan Olayinka. What makes it special is its simplicity and the hint of tang from the apple cider vinegar. The vinegary addition balances out some of the heat and richness of the buffalo sauce to create a really finger-licking good sauce.

Apple cider vinegar also has a slight sweetness to it, which gently cuts through some of the heat of the buffalo sauce. This vinegar isn't too out of place here either, given its importance in the world of BBQ. In fact, apple cider vinegar is prized for balancing BBQ sauces. As the tangy tipple is derived naturally from fermented apple juice, it has a more mellow flavor compared to other vinegars. It still brings some of that sharpness, but won't overpower your dish.