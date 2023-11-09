Why It's Best To Use A Low-Sided Pan In Your Convection Oven

Convection ovens have become a staple in modern kitchens due to their efficiency and uniform cooking. Their effectiveness, however, hinges not just on the oven itself but also on the choice of cookware. Among various options, the low-sided pan stands out as an optimal choice, and understanding why can transform your cooking experience.

The primary advantage of a convection oven is its ability to circulate hot air around the food, promoting even cooking and browning. Low-sided pans complement this feature exceptionally well by allowing the hot air to pass freely over the food and ensuring it cooks evenly on all sides. In contrast, high-sided pans can obstruct air flow, leading to uneven cooking and hot spots.

Moreover, low-sided pans are versatile and can be used for various dishes. From roasting meats to baking cookies, these pans provide consistent results. Their design also offers easier access to the food, making it simpler to flip if necessary or to remove items without the awkwardness of navigating high sides.