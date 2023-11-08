Orange Juice Is The Secret Key To Tender And Balanced Pork

Pork comes in a variety of delicious forms — from bacon and chops to tenderloin. However, there's something about pulled pork that really delivers. A whole variety of flavors can be imbued during slow cooking, and when prepared properly, the result is very tasty melt-in-your-mouth meat. As an added bonus, pulled pork reheats well, making it a terrific choice to cook in large batches.

Versions of the slow-cooked favorite can take on a distinctly American BBQ style, or be filled with Chinese spice — like you would taste in the filling of a bao. However, to really ensure a tender result, add orange juice to the mix. A popular technique in Mexican-style carnitas, Peruvian recipes, and Cuban-style pork shoulder, there's a reason that the addition of orange juice is widespread in Latin American culinary creations. But what exactly does it do — and what kind of flavor does it impart? Let's dive into the tasty effects of when pork meets citrus.